COVID-19: Religious body donates preventive items to Nigerian Correctional Service

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Abakaliki, Aug. 12, 2020 The Carmelite Prisoners’ Interest Organisation (CAPIO), a religious organisation, on Wednesday donated various COVID-19 preventive items to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Ebonyi command.

Rev. Fr. Ambrose Ekeroku, Executive Director of the CAPIO, said during the presentation at the Abakaliki custodial centre that the items would assist the service in fighting the deadly pandemic.

Ekeroko said that the items include: 1,000 pieces of re-usable face masks, 120 litres of alcohol-based sanitisers, two pieces of inferred thermometers, 20 cartons of toilet soap, 50 packs of hand gloves among others.

“The intervention is aimed at increasing the capacity of the correction officers to promptly detect and effectively prevent the spread of the virus among the inmates.

“Our sensitisation campaign will equip officers and inmates under the command with the knowledge, materials and equipment to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We hope that these donations will be used effectively and with collective efforts we will prevent COVID-19 from entering and spreading within facilities under your command,” he said.

The Executive Director called on state governors who had not embarked on amnesty programmes for correctional service inmates, as announced by President Muhammdu Buhari, to do so immediately.

“We call on states’ chief judges to embark on jail delivery exercises to release deserving inmates especially those on the Awaiting Trial Persons’ list.

“This measure will help immensely to decongest custodial centres and prevent the spread of the virus.

“It is of utmost importance that government at all levels include correctional centres across the country in the COVID-19 intervention plans.

“This is also a good time to encourage the government and all stakeholders to identify with the ongoing reforms in the NCS through enforcing all non-custodial measures in the NCS Act of 2019,” he said.

Mrs Adaobi Oputa, the Controller of Corrections, NCS Ebonyi command, thanked the organisation for the donation and noted that they would be effectively utilised.

“This organisation has assisted the inmates in several ways such as payment of West African Exanimation Council (WAEC) fees, donations of life enhancing items, among others,” she said.

Oputa said that the federal government was proactive in checking the spread of COVID-19 among inmates through measures such as stoppage of visits to inmates, stoppage of court activities, among others.

“These stoppages were made because the government knows that social distancing will not be possible at the custodial centres and also placed emphasis on the cleanliness of the centres’ environment.

“This is the reason no one has complained of being infected with COVID-19 at the centres as the inmates should be grateful that the population of both the Abakaliki and Afikpo custodial centres has decreased,” she said.

Dr Kalu Amadi, Chief Medical Officer of the Abakaliki Custodial Centre, urged officers and inmates to always wash their hands with running water in the absence of sanitisers and always wear face masks.

Jumbo Onah, an inmate, urged relevant authorities to expedite action on the trial of inmates on awaiting trial list to effectively decongest custodial centres.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...