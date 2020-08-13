COVID-19: Ex-NUJ chairman seeks enforcement of protocols

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, Aug. 13, 2020 A former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) in Oyo State, Mr Solomon Ayoade, on Thursday appealed to government at all levels to enforce the COVID-19 protocols and use of preventive kits.

Ayoade made the appeal in a statement in Ibadan.

‘Transporters, religious centres, schools, social gatherings should be made to obey COVID-19 protocols with strict sanctions.

”Transporters, in particular, should be made to comply with COVID-19 protocols as they transport people of different backgrounds.

”Transportation business needs to be closely monitored to curb the spread of the virus as the business involves exchange of currencies and seats,” he said.

Ayoade said that all hands must be on deck to curb the spread of COVID-19, adding that this would enhance productivity and economic growth.

He said government, philanthropists and well-to-do Nigerians should expend their resources in curbing the spread of the virus.

Ayoade, who just retired as Director, Public Enlightenment and Mass Mobilisation, Oyo State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, said citizens should support government’s efforts to move the state forward.

The former NUJ chairman also enjoined journalists to support the Ademola Babalola leadership of Oyo NUJ in promoting the peace, harmony and progress of the union.

He commended the Oyo council for celebrating him on account of his retirement from the Civil Service, promising to continue in his service to the union in any capacity.

