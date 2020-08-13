COVID-19: Commission refunds 2020 Hajj intending pilgrims in Adamawa state

By Muhammad Adam

Yola, Aug. 13, 2020 The Executive Secretary, Adamawa Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Commission, Mr Salihu Abubakar, on Thursday flagged-off the refund of deposits to intending pilgrims for 2020 Hajj.

Abubakar, while flagging-off the refund in Yola, said the refund was for those who had applied for their money to be refunded to them.

According to him, the commission is refunding the deposits as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia did not want international pilgrims to perform 2020 Hajj due to COVID-19 pandemic

Abubakar said that 1,169 intending pilgrims from the state paid for the 2020 Hajj pilgrimage.

“A total of 1,169 Intending Pilgrims from Adamawa made deposits for 2020 Hajj.

“Out of the number, 694 paid full fare of N1.45 million each, while the remaining 475 intending pilgrims did not pay the full amount.

“Forty-six intending pilgrims applied for refund of their money which started today,” he said.

Abubakar said that the refund of the deposits was on choice, saying that those that did not apply for refund had been automatically registered for 2021 Hajj operation.

“The commission has started the 2021 Hajji preparation with the capturing of those that did not apply for the refund of their money,” he said.

Abubakar said that the commission had given a month’s notice for the 2020 intending Pilgrims to apply for the refund of their money which elapsed today.

He added that the commission, apart from the 46 persons that applied for refund, would not entertain request for refund until end of the 2021 Hajj operation.

The executive secretary said that a total of N53.35 million was refunded by the commission to the 2020 intending pilgrims who applied for refund of their deposits. (

