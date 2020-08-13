COVID-19: Coalition donate food items to 67,106 poor households in Katsina State Donations

By Zubairu Idris

Katsina, Aug.12, 2020 The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated assorted food items to 67,106 vulnerable households in Katsina State.

Gov. Aminu Masari, who launched the distribution of the items on Wednesday in Katsina, said the items would provide succour to vulnerable households across the state.

He explained that 67,106 most vulnerable households were selected to benefit from the humanitarian gesture by the private sector, CACOVID.

According to him, each beneficiary will receive 10 kilogramme bags of rice and maize, five kilogrammes of sugar, two cartons of spaghetti and bags of salt.

He lamented that the resources which were budgeted for the developmental projects in the state were channelled toward containing the spread of the pandemic.

Masari commended the donors and charged the distribution committees to ensure that only the targeted households received the items.

The state’s COVID-19 Emergency Rapid Response Committee Chairman, Mannir Yakubu, said the state recorded 746 positive cases and 24 deaths.

Yakubu, who is also the state’s Deputy Governor, added that 705 patients had so far been discharged, while 17 patients were receiving treatment.

He explained that the committee had so far received N700 million cash, and other donations that were made in kind.

He said that the committee had established over 25 isolation centres in the state for the treatment of patients.

The representative of the private sector coalition, Alhaji Bello Muhammad, said that the organisation donated the items to cushion the effects of the pandemic in the state.

He assured that the coalition was ready to provide more to the needy to improve their living condition.

