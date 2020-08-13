Court sentences 3 men to 2 yrs in prison for criminal conspiracy, theft

By Uche Bibilari

Abuja, July 28, 2020 A Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced three men, Imrana Rilwan, Yahaya Shehu and Abudullahi Musa, to two years imprisonment each, for criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and theft.

The Chief Magistrate, Yusuf Ibrahim, who sentenced them without an option of fine, noted that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others with criminal intents.

The convicts were charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and theft, to which they pleaded guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecuting counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the four complainant all of new and old Kutunku, Gwagwalada, Abuja, jointly reported the matter at the police station on July 16.

He gave the names of the complainants as Jamilu Abdulkadiri, Naziru Abudullahi, Sani Usman and Yakubu Ibrahim.

Tanko said that the convicts and three others at large, conspired and trespassed the compound of the complainants and stole their four boxer motorcycles valued at N792,000.

He said that during investigations, the convicts admitted to the crime and two out of the four stolen motorcycles valued at N422,000 were recovered from them.

He further said that they sold the other two motorcycles valued at N370,000 to two individuals, Abubakar Bello and Mikailu Ibrahim.

The prosecutor added that the offences contravened Sections 97, 342 and 287 of the Penal Code.

