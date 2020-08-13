Civil Defence to Build South East Zonal Office in Owerri

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has chosen Owerri, the Imo State Capital to cite its South East Zonal headquarters.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State revealed this after his official visit to the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Mohammed at his Abuja office on Wednesday.

The Governor said his visit to NSCDC headquarters was paramount to his administration as the body is key to his efforts in safeguarding the lives and property of Imo people.

Governor Uzodimma specifically solicited the help of an arm of the NSCDC tagged Agro-Rangers whose members are saddled with the responsibility of protecting farmers.

The Governor reiterated his resolve to make Imo a safe haven for both crop farmers and animal rearers, an effort that will engender a boost in agro-business in the state in the post COVID-19 pandemic era.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Mohammed eulogised Governor Uzodimma as a people-oriented governor, a detribalised Nigerian, and a leader who cares for the interest of those he is leading.

The Commandant used the opportunity to remind Governor Uzodimma that the choice of Imo State as zonal headquarters of the NSCDC was well thought about and solicited the government’s assistance in helping to facilitate a physical structure for the organisation in Imo.

Mohammed also used the occasion to introduce Mr. Walter Chika Akubuiro, an indigene of Imo State to Governor Uzodimma who was recently elevated from the rank of Commandant to Assistant Commandant General.

The Commandant finally enumerated some of the tasks before NSCDC to include disaster management of both natural and human made such as protection of water pipe and power lines, communication mast and registering and de-registering of private security outfits in the country.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...