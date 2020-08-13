Christian group urges FG to end banditry, kidnapping

By Polycarp Auta

Jos, Aug. 13, 2020 The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria also known as the Tarayyar Ekjlesiyoyin Kristi A Nijeriya (TEKAN) has called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts toward ending banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity.

The fellowship made the call in a communique it issued at the end of its executive council meeting on Thursday in Jos.

The communique was signed by Rev. Caleb Ahima and Rev. Moses Ebuga, the group’s President and General Secretary, respectively.

According to the communique, the group also frowns at the rising spate of insurgency and alleged proliferation of weapons in the country, and called on the government to be curb the menace.

The group expressed concern over killings and wanton destruction of property in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa and other parts of the country.

“We call on the federal and Kaduna State governments to take necessary measures to immediately end the killings.

“We also call on governments and security agencies to be more proactive, practical and visible in the war against insurgents, banditry, kidnapping, proliferation of fire arms and all forms of insecurity,” it said.

The council further called on the federal, Benue and Taraba state governments to adopt measures toward ending Tiv and Jukun crisis.

It also called on the federal government to address the plights of Internally Displaced Persons, urging that efforts should be intensified toward improving peace and security to enable them return to their original places of abode.

It called on Christians, particularly those facing security challenges, to remain steadfast and continue to pray for a peaceful Nigeria.

