Board decries increase in maternal, newborn mortality in Plateau state

By Martha Agas

Jos, Aug. 13, 2020 Dr Livinus Miapkwap, Executive Secretary of the Plateau Primary Health Care Board (PSPHCB), has expressed worries over the increasing maternal and infant mortality in the state.

Miapkwap said at a press briefing, on Thursday, in Jos that the situation required prompt action in the interest of the people.

He said that the primary healthcare system in the country was fraught with challenges, saying that such had militated against service delivery.

The executive secretary said that challenges such as manpower shortage, infrastructure deficit and scarcity of commodities have had an adverse effect on the system.

“These challenges are here with us in Plateau; it has made progress in reproductive, maternal and infant healthcare delivery very difficult,’’ he said.

Miapkwap said that the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey report of 2018 showed a slow trend of progress in family planning, skilled birth attendant and infant nutrition.

He said that the situation made the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency declare a state of public health concern on maternal, newborn and child deaths in 2019.

“As a result of this development, a state of emergency has also been declared in Plateau with the inauguration of a 41-member State Emergency Maternal and Child Health Intervention Centre,’’ he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...