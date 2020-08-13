Be transformational leaders, President, Nigeria Baptist Convention charges new board members

By Ibukun Emiola

Ibadan, Aug. 13, 2020 The President, Nigeria Baptist Convention, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, has tasked members of the Educational Management Board of the Baptist Mission Schools to be transformational leaders and add value to the education sector.

Ayokunle gave the charge at the inauguration of the new board members of Baptist Mission Schools in Ibadan on Thursday.

He reiterated the need for effective leadership in all spheres of life to rid the country off corruption and other vices.

He said: “The essence of your leadership, you that are coming on board, as I have always said, is to be a transformational leader and not a maintenance officer.

“There is a lot of difference between being a maintenance officer and a transformational leader.

“A maintenance officer is somebody who is going to be the chairman of a board like this and all the infrastructure he met on ground he will continue to clean them up every day like a professional cleaner, but he will never add anything new.

“He will leave the organisation as he met it. No sign of movement though you will see activities but you will not see progress.

“But a transformational leader is a man of ideas and ideas rule the world.

“People that have changed the landscape were men and women of ideas.

“People that will see a need, see a vacuum and they will be annoyed with that vacuum they will want to fill the space.

“They will think of something which is lacking, which they will be part of solutions to. A transformational leader is a creative leader”.

In his remarks, Prof. Oyesoji Aremu, the Chairman, Education Management Board of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, said that the board in his watch would record tremendous success with the help of God and prayers as well as support of members.

“Good leadership in the new normal world order is all about thinking outside the box, for the proverbial box could limit visions and dreams.

“In effect, good leadership is about shared vision and responsibility. It is also about thinking and projecting ahead.

“This, I would lead this esteemed board to do, God helping me,” he said.

Dr Amos Alabi, the immediate past Board Chairman of the Baptist Mission Schools, appreciated the support of members of the board during his tenure.

He noted that some of the achievements of the board during his tenure were addition of new facilities and expansion of staff strength.

