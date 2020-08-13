Banditry: Sokoto Assembly calls for reinforcement of security in Illela LGA

By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Sokoto Aug. 12, 2020 Sokoto State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, called for reinforcement of security in Illela Local Government Area of the state, following incessant attacks on villages by bandits and cattle rustlers.

The assembly took the stand at plenary after adopting a motion moved by Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC-Illela), seconded by Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi (PDP- Kware), on the security problem residents of the area were going through.

“The recent activities of these dreadful elements are very worrisome, as they attack, kidnap and collect ransom from the communities in Illela LGA.

“Sometimes they kill innocent citizens during their operations and cart away their property,” he said.

The lawmaker listed villages mostly affected by the attacks to include; Amarawa, Tudun Gudale, Damba, Kalmalo, Araba, Gidan Katta and Tozai.

“People in these villages are now living in fear as they may become victims of armed bandits and cattle rustlers at any moment.

“As such, I wish to appeal to the federal and state governments to do more in their efforts in tackling the menace,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting, put the motion to a voice vote and it was unanimously adopted by the members.

In another development, the assembly has adopted a motion moved by Alhaji Sule Romo (PDP-Tambuwal West) seeking the state government to provide immediate aid to victims of flood disaster in Tambuwal LGA.

