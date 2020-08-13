Alleged fraud: Reps C’ttee to fix date to investigate three NGOs

By EricJames Ochigbo

Abuja, Aug. 12, 2020 The House of Representatives Committee on Civil Society and Donor Agencies has resolved to begin investigation into alleged fraud by three non-governmental organisations.

The Chairman of the Committee, Reps. Kabir Idris (APC-Kano) made this known at a committee meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that a continent date for all parties involved would be fixed to ensure a transparent, free and fair investigative hearing on the matter.

NAN recalls that the Transparent Extractive Sector Operators Initiative (TESOI) is a civil society organisation, in a petition, alleged that the three organisations diverted donor funds for private use.

Rep. Ajibola Muriana (APC-Oyo) said that it was important for all parties to be present, to be placed on oath and make their presentations before the committee.

He suggested that a convenient date be fixed to ensure the participation of all the parties to guarantee fair hearing.

“That is how I think we should go and because this is our first meeting, subject to the will of the chairman, let us find out a convenient time for the other party and reschedule,” he said.

There after, the chairman ruled that the a date will be fixed and all parties will convene for the hearing.

