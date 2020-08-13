By Olukayode Babalola

Nasarawa-Eggon (Lafia), Aug. 12, 2020. Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the federal government and security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

The governor stated this during the inauguration of the Police Mobile Force Training College, Endehu Hills in Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area on Wednesday.

Sule lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the siting of the Police Force Mobile Force Training College in Nasarawa and also the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for conceiving the idea of establishing the college.

He said that his administration would give the institution the needed support, as well as strengthen the collective efforts in curbing security challenges in the country.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s resolve to support other security agencies to enable them meet their constitutional responsibilities and making the state safer.

“I assure you that Nasarawa State Government will continue to complement the efforts of the Federal Government by providing the necessary logistic support to enhance effective operation in the fight against crimes and criminality in the State,” he said.

Sule expressed confidence that the establishment of the college would serve as an avenue for prospective participants to exchange ideas and share experience on modern trends of combating insecurity in the country.

“The college will also provide the needed platform for the appraisal of the security situation of the country and proffer workable solutions that will assist in entrenching a high-tech security system that will promote sustainable peace, stability and harmonious co-existence for socio-economic development of our country,” he said.

The governor, however, admitted that the state still faced several security challenges including kidnapping, armed robbery among others.

“In recent times, Nasarawa state has been battling with the activities of the Islamic sect “Darul-Salam and Hakika” in Toto and Awe Local Government Areas of the State.

“More worrisome, is the kidnapping activities which have pervaded the rural areas and resulted to the killing of a Traditional Ruler of Odu community in

Nasarawa Local Government Area,” he said.

He then said to mitigate the security challenges and ensure sustainable peace, the state government inaugurated the Community Volunteer Guard (Vigilante), chaired by the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, in line with the initiative of the IGP on Community Policing.

“I need to state that this Volunteer Guard is not a security outfit, but it has continued to serve as a veritable tool towards community policing and complements the role of our conventional security agencies in the state,” he said.

Naija247news reports that Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, Minister of Police Affairs inaugurated the college on behalf of President Muhammadu Bihari.

The I-G, Senators Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa West), Umaru Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa South), Godiya Akwashiki (APC- Nasarawa North), some traditional rulers, heads of security agencies were among the dignitries present at the occasion .

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...