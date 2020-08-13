2,933 Nigerians evacuees return from UAE, 292 repatriated today

By
Naija247news.com
-
0
9

By Maureen Okon
Abuja, Aug. 12, 2020 A total of 2, 933 Nigerians evacuees returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, while 292 others were repatriated.
Newsmen reports that the the twitter handle of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Twitte@nidcom_gov, reported that the evacuees returned to Nigeria via an Emirate flight.
“@emirates flight with 292 Evacuees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 1430HRS from the United Arab Emirates today, Wednesday, August 12, bringing the total number of evacuees from the UAE to 2,933.
“All evacuees tested Negative to #COVID-19 and will now proceed on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by Nigeria Center for Diease Control (@NCDCgov).”

