Zamfara security c’tee denies resignation of members

By Abubakar Ahmed

Gusau, Aug. 11, 2020 Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, a member of Zamfara Security Advisory Committee has dismissed as fake, a recent audio trending on social media that members of the committee had resigned.

Shinkafi, who was APGA governorship candidate in the 2019 elections in the state, said the recording was the work of mischief makers and anti progressive elements bent on portraying the state government in bad light.

He made the claim at a press briefing on Tuesday in Gusau.

Journalist reports that in the audio recording, the committee chairman and former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, allegedly announced that the members had

withdrawn their services following the failure of the state government to implement the committee’s recommendations.

The security advisory committee was set up by Gov. Bello Matawalle early this year to advise it on the best ways to tackle the security challenges in the state.

The committe had submitted its report report four months ago with many people awaiting its implementation, but to which the government had remained silent.

According to Shinkafi, the committee’s work was ad hoc in nature and it had executed its assignment excellently in line with the terms reference given to it.

He explained that it was the prerogative of the governor to either implement or reject the recommendations of the committee.

Shinkafi claimed that the trending audio recording must have been the handiwork of desperate politicians who had failed the state in the past.

He further claimed that before the intervention of Gov. Matawalle, which brought relative peace to the state, residents were living in fear, as bandits operated freely.

He disclosed that more than N280 million was paid as ransom by those kidnapped in Shinkafi Local Government area alone before the Matawalle administration’s intervention, while 1,300 people were killed and 6,500 children lost their parents.

It is an attempt to drag Zamfara backward by heartless politicians, Shinkafi added, and called on the police to expose those behind the audio recording and bring them to book.

