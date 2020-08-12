Youth day: Anambra govt empowers 700 youths in 2 years – Commissioner

By Chimezie Anaso

Awka, Aug. 12, 2020 The Anambra Government says it has trained and empowered no fewer than 700 youths in two years.

Prof Theresa Obiekezie, State Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, said this at a pre-World Youth Day celebration media briefing in Awka on Wednesday.

Obiekezie explained that the youths were trained under the state’s “One Youth, One Skill” programme from November 2018 till date.

She said that Gov. Willie Obiano had demonstrated that it was the most youth friendly government with the high number of youths in his administration with policies designed to empower youths.

She said the youths were trained in various skills including, confectioneries, event management, computer management/software application, tilling, screeding, interlocking, cosmetology and solar installation.

Obiekezie said that the trainings were part of efforts by the administration to ensure that youths were equipped with skills and knowledge toward self reliance as well as socioeconomic development of the state.

“I want to reassure all, that Anambra government is unflinchingly committed to making sure that youths of Anambra are gainfully engaged in the political and socio-economic development of the state.

“Gov. Obiano since the inception of his office has been a youth friendly governor and has involved youths of Anambra in the politics of the state,” she said.

Obiekezie called on youths to shun cultism, fraudulent activities and political thuggery and channel their lives to positive ventures.

She said the theme for the 2020 celebration, “Youth Engagement for Global Action” was apt as it meant that the world had recognised youths as catalysts for change.

“This year’s celebration is unique because of the grievous impact COVID-19 has had on jobs and education sector.

“The flexibility of youths and adaptability brought about changes in the way of living even in the education sector,” the commissioner stressed.

Naija247news reports that there would be an interactive forum between Anambra government and youths on Thursday, while a symposium including lecture series, comedy would hold on Aug. 14 to end the event. (

