UITH resident doctors suspend 3 days warning strike

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, Aug. 12, 2020 The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) Chapter, on Wednesday suspended its three days warning strike over assault on its members.

The association embarked on the strike over attack by a patient’s family on one of its members who was said to have sustained physical and psychological injury during the encounter.

The suspension was contained in a communiqué signed by Dr Lanre Olosunde, President of ARD-UITH, where it explained that “the congress resolved to suspend the warning strike and resume work by 8:00 a.m 13th of August, 2020.”

“At the instance of the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Chairman Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) a meeting was called by Management to address the situation with Executives of the Association invited.

“At the meeting, the management agreed that there was a breakdown in communication between it and the ARD and there was a poor security response to the incidence of assault.

“Management gave a highlight of the measures taken so far to ensure improved security, especially at the emergency service points and the hospital at large,” Olosunde said.

He stated that the hospital management would double the number of uniformed security personnel on duty per shift.

He added that the security officers involved in the poor response had also been reprimanded by the management and a rapid response team that included all the security outfits had been constituted for proper response to any security challenges.

Olosunde also said that a dedicated hotline for security emergencies would be circulated and pasted around the hospital, especially at the Accident and Emergency Unit.

He stated that the responsibility for the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) had now been given back to the CMACs office in order to ensure consistent availability of required PPEs.

He also said the SERVICOM unit should ensure a system that would limit the number of patients‘ relatives allowed to stay with a patient in order to ensure effective crowd control in the hospital.

“The public affairs unit of UITH has been mandated to produce public sensitisation materials and ensure media engagements to give proper orientation to the public on channels available within the hospital for complaints.

“It will also warn the members of the public to desist from harassment and assault on healthcare workers.

“The management is currently working with the security agencies to trace the patient and culprits involved in the assault.

“At the meeting, the management agreed to include the ARD and Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) representative as stakeholders in the hospital’s security committee.”

According to him, the achievements and expected positive changes in the security arrangements of the hospital will be reviewed by the congress at its Ordinary General Meeting in September.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...