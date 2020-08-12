SUNU Assurances reports 30% profit growth to N1.2billion

SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has increased its profit by 30% It went up from N914 million in the 2018 financial year to N1.189 billion in 2019. This is due to a decrease in net claims by 24 per cent from N.868 billion in 2018 to N.658 billion in 2019.

The chairman, Kyari Abba Bukar, who made this known at the physical/virtual 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, said its Audited Financial Statements and that of its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2019, were approved by National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) via its letter dated March 9, 2020, within the deadline.

The Group increased its Gross Written Premium (GWP) by 0.4 per cent from N3.049 billion in 2018 to N3.060 billion in 2019.

This, according to the company, was due to its teams’ hardwork, despite declining to underwrite some class of businesses because of regulatory pronouncements.

Also, the company’s investment income grew from N519.57 million in 2018 to N719.52 million.

