JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s manufacturing output fell 16.3% year on year in June after contracting by 32.4% in May, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Factory production however was up 16.8% in June month on month, but declined 30.2% in the three months to the end of June, Statistics South Africa said.

