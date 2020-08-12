Onyeama tests negative for COVID-19, resumes office

By Lizzy Okoji

Abuja, Aug. 12, 2020 (NAN) Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has tested negative for the COVID-19 and has resumed his official duties.

Onyeama tested positive to the virus on July 19.

The Minister disclosed this via his twitter handle @GeoffeyOnyeama on Wednesday expressing appreciation to his medical team, family, friends, colleagues, among others.

Onyeama tweeted “By the special grace of God, my latest COVID-19 test result came back negative after three weeks isolation.

“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers.

“Who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 19, the Onyeama had been in isolation for three weeks until his result came back negative.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...