Ondo poll: Group declares support for Akeredolu’s re-election

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Akure, Aug. 11, 2020 A socio-cultural group in Ondo State, Ekiti-Kete Progressive Union, has declared support for Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s re-election in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Tajudeen Bello, who led the team to meet the Convener of Ibi Giga Ambassadors ,Chief Alex Ajipe, made the pledge on Tuesday in Akure.

Naija247news reports that Ibi Giga Ambassadors is a foremost political group working for the re-election of Akeredolu.

Bello, who explained that the group took the decision based on Akeredolu’s achievements in the last three and half years, added that this must be sustained beyond 2020.

“The governor is working tirelessly to transform the state and we urge him to continue with his people-oriented and transformational projects and reforms.

“He has the support of the majority of the people and no one can stop him.

“We are proud of his achievements in the last three and half years. He has brought governance closer to the people.

“As non-indigenes, we are impressed with his landmark achievements in various sectors of the state’s economy,” he said.

Also speaking, a broadcaster, Mr Seyi Ogendegbe , appreciated the convener of Ibi Giga Ambassadors for his support and promised not to let him down in the election.

” We have been used and deceived in the past and we had lost trust in all these politicians.

” But we discovered that Gov. Akeredolu is different and always sticks to his word,

“Also, we have tested you (Ajipe) and we see you as a trusted leader, that’s why we will be voting massively for the All Progressives Congress in the coming election,” he said.

In his response, Ajipe thanked the group for the support and promised not to let it down.

Ajipe assured the group of government’s recognition in the state and promised more laudable projects from Akeredolu’s government if voted to power for a second term.

“I want to assure you that you will be part of this government if you work for us, we are redefining politics in Ondo State.

“We have presented a candidate that is well accepted by the people due to his achievements in office in the last three and half years and we can assure you of more if he wins the election for a second term,” he said.

