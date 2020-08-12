NJC approves appointment of 6 new High Court Judges for Kano

By Ramatu Garba

Kano, Aug. 11, 2020 The National Judicial Council (NJC) has approved the appointment of six new High Court Judges for Kano State.

Mr Jibo Baba, the Public relations Officer (PRO) of the Kano State Judiciary, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Jibo noted that Kano State Government had confirmed the appointment of the Judges on Tuesday Aug. 11, after following the due processes.

The appointed Justices are Jamilu Suleiman, Zuwaira Yusuf and Maryam Sabo.

Others are Justice Abdu Abubakar, Justice Sunusi Ma’aji and Justice Hafsat Sani.

