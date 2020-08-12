Nigeria disability data bank takes off in FCT

By Lucy Ogalue

Abuja, Aug. 11, 2020 Dr Samuel Ankeli, Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Disability Matters, says the Nigeria Disability Data Bank has taken off with FCT as its pilot scheme.

Ankeli told newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, that the implementation would ensure inclusiveness of People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) in the social development of the country.

According to him, the introduction of the Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN) is the powering instrument to build the disability data bank for PLWDs, less privileged and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He said that it was high time everyone living with disability was known and identified, adding that he would use the second term of his appointment to achieve this.

“We will ensure data capturing of all the PLWDs in every nook and cranny of Nigeria, all less privileged and IDPs with their biometrics starting with FCT as pilot.

“We will also build a disability data structure together with skill acquisition centres at every area council or local government area for easy management and assistance to PLWDs and others.

“Provide buses for easy transportation to schools, hospitals and other social services.

“Make sure that the 10 per cent labour provision in public offices are respected and ensure PLWDs are carried along in Nigerian Social Economic Development.

”Give PLWDs a sense of belonging by working with the commission and all other agencies with responsibility on PLWDs among other things,” Ankeli said.

On funding, he said there was presently no Federal Government budget allocation for building of the data bank.

Ankeli said a Treasury Single Account (TSA) had been created for this purpose with a temporary head office at the Secretariat as well as an operational office at Wuse 2.

He, however, urged everyone to support President Buhari’s good intentions to reduce poverty and ensure inclusiveness to all and support the drive to implement the Data bank.

He said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had been requested to provide seed money for take off of the project.

Ankeli urged local and state governments, fund raising agencies, international donors, banks and private companies, Nigerians in the Diaspora and well-wishers to support the implementation of the data bank.

He said a BRISIN Information Journal would be made available that would publish activities of the data bank including donations and expenditure of the project.

