Niger State Govt. inaugurates 30-man economic advisory committee

By Rita Iliya

Minna, Aug. 11, 2020 Gov. Sani Bello of Niger on Tuesday inaugurated the state Economic Advisory Committee (SEACOM), to strategise and recommend how best to improve the revenue profile of the state and reduce reliance on Federal allocation.

Naija247news, reports that the 30-man committee, headed by Dr Suleiman Ndanusa, is expected to work with Permanent Secretary, Economic Affairs and the Director of Administration.

Bello enjoined members of the committee to make submissions that would direct the government toward the economic development of the state.

He said the committee was to consolidate on the socio-economic successes achieved so far by the present administration.

He urged the committee members to use their wealth of knowledge and collective influences to attract workable investment opportunities to the state.

The governor urged them to stimulate economic activities with coordinated and accelerated job creation to reduce poverty.

NAN reports that the terms of reference for the committee also include to advise the state government on relevant macro economic and sectoral policies as well as strategies for the attainment of the set goals and objectives of the state.

It is also to advise the state government on public debt management, debt proposals from time to time as well as development issues affecting local governments in the state.

It will as well to consider other matters related to the socio-economic and financial affairs of the state as directed by the governor from time to time and provide quarterly report on the state economy.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...