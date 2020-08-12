NEMA embarks on flood sensitisation tour in Kaduna, Katsina

By Ezra Musa

Kaduna, Aug. 12, 2020 (NAN) The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) North West Zone has embarked on assessment and sensitisation tour of flood prone areas.

The three-day exercise within Kaduna metropolis saw the team, comprising Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Nigerian Red Cross, Fire Service visit several locations in Chikun and Kaduna North LGAs.

Halima Suleiman, NEMA delegation leader said they were acting on orders handed out by the NEMA Director General.

“NIRSA and NMET predictions of heavy rainfall and rising water levels made the NEMA D-G to order sensitisation and assessment in Kaduna and Katsina.”

“We are also looking out for safe areas we can keep people in case of a flood disaster,” she said.

She said that for now they were impressed with communities they have visited.

“They have committees and rain gauge, once the water goes up they tell people to go to higher grounds,” she said.

Suleman said that potential camp ground was identified at the Government Day Secondary Schools in all the communities visited by the agency.

She advised people living close to river banks to be on alert throughout the rainy season to prevent being caught unawares.

“People at River banks should not sleep with their both eyes closed. We advise them to move away to higher grounds till the water recedes,” she advised.

Naija247news reports that the communities visited were Romi, Karatudu, Kigo, Rafin Guza roads where flood ravaged houses and health care center.

The team was seen distributing pamphlets and fliers to residents of the community on how to act in case of emergency.

