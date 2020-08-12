NCPC boss urges Southern Kaduna people to remain calm, hopeful

by Jessica Onyegbula

Abuja, Aug. 11, 2020 The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, on Tuesday urged the people of Southern Kaduna to remain calm and hopeful as solution to ending the incessant killings in the area was near.

Pam gave the advice in Abuja during a courtesy call by the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of the 19 Northern States (PBFNS) in Nigeria to the NCPC office.

He said that he believed that there was hope and that the killings of innocent people would stop.

The NCPC boss also said that Governor Nasiru El Rufai has asked the people to seat and dialogue and come out with a position paper and whatever the outcome is, he has promised to do.

According to him, the body language of the Governor shows that he is ready to do whatever they agreed upon.

”There are bad people who do not want the killings to stop, and they will look for different means to continue this crisis.

”But as Christians, we must trust and hope in God, no matter how bad the situation is, we must believe that God will control it,” he said.

Archbishop John Praise, Founder, Dominion Chapel International Church and Chairman PBFNS, called on the government at all levels to do whatever was necessary to ensure that Nigeria remain safe.

Praise also advised the government to act fast and not allow the situation get to the point where the people would be forced to defend themselves.

He, however, urged the people to remain vigilant and keep praying and hoping that the government whom the people elected would rise to their defence.

”I urge the people to be more sensitive and vigilant, the people must be very watchful while praying to ensure they are safe,” he said

