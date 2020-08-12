Namibia’s road crashes, deaths drop amid COVID-19 restrictions

Windhoek, Aug. 12, 2020 Namibia has recorded a positive road safety trend in the first half of 2020, recording an average decrease of 14, 15 and 14 percent respectively for crashes, injuries, and deaths, as compared to those of the previous year.

This was according to a data from the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA).

MVA Fund Chief Executive Rosalia Martins-Hausiku on Wednesday said a decline was also observed from March 2020, with a major slump evident in April due to a nationwide lockdown that restricted traveling to curb COVID-19.

“Thus, the number of crashes reported during March 2020 is 59 per cent less than the monthly average for 2020, whereas April fatalities were 60 percent below the monthly average for 2020,’’ she said.

Despite the positive trend, Martins-Hausiku expressed concern over the recent collisions, pedestrian-related and roll-over crashes, which accounted for 50 per cent of pedestrian deaths on Namibian roads, especially during the July 19 to 26 period.

“While COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide, people are moving and thus making vulnerable road users more susceptible to pedestrian-related crashes, injuries or death,’’ she said.

Martins-Hausiku urged the public to refrain from unnecessary movement on the road, especially those related to social activities during weekends.

