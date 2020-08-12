Monarchs task Lagos State Govt on provision of infrastructure

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Lagos, Aug. 11, 2020 Two traditional rulers in Lagos State have urged the state government to improve on infrastructure like roads, waste management and waterways, to ease hardship being experienced by residents.

They made the appeal at the closing ceremony of the Lagos Y2021 Annual Budget Consultative Forum on Tuesday in Lagos.

Speaking, Oba Kamorudeen Aminashaun, the Oloja of Epe, urged the state government to address cases of abandoned projects in the state.

Aminashaun listed such projects to include: the Epe Plywood project, Epe Dockyard and Epe Waterways and land security challenges to give residents respite.

He also called for urgent intervention of the state government in the environmental challenges currently facing the locality.

“The drainage system needs to be addressed.

“The Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) needs to up its game to guard against environmental challenges, which could result in health crisis,” the monarch said.

Also, Oba R. I. Balogun, Elejirin of Ejirin, called on the state government to initiate more youths empowerment programmes and more private sector based investments for economic development during and post COVID-19 pandemic period.

In his remarks, Mr Samuel Egube, the State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, reiterated the government’s commitment to adopting a holistic approach toward restarting the state’s economy during and post COVID-19.

Egube said that to minimise the effect of the pandemic, the state had implemented interventions along the line of aggressive healthcare responses, business support and sustainability measures and relief to the poor.

“The COVID-19 pandemic with its resultant health and economic impacts greatly affected the state, like other geographies around the world and changed the context within which we execute development agenda.

“We, however, are going to flag off our internship programme by the Ministry of Wealth.

“The idea is to get people to work and government pays them while working for SMEs to gather experience and tackle unemployment,” he said.

