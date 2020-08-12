Lagos State Procurement Agency (Amendment) Bill 2020 scales 2nd reading

By Adekunle Williams

Ikeja, Aug. 11, 2020 A bill seeking to amend the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency Law, 2015 passed through second reading at the state assembly on Tuesday.

Naija247news recalls that the bill had earlier passed through its first reading on July 27.

Contributing, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa II), explained that the bill was meant to fortify the procurement process in the state.

Yishawu noted that the amendment would make the procurement process in the state seamless and easier without compromising accountability and transparency.

Commenting, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, the Majority Leader (Ikorodu I), also said the amendment would strengthen Public Procurement Law in the state.

Agunbiade added that it would further guarantee contracts and services to be delivered as specified in the contractual agreement as well as prevent abandoned projects in the state.

In his view, Mr Yinka Ogundimu, (Agege II), however, said that the amendment should not supersede the main law.

Mr Abdulsobur Olayiwola (Mushin II) also welcomed the amendment of the bill because it would enhance good governance and process.

According to him, this will also ensure strict compliance with procurement procedures.

Consequently, the Speaker, Mr Mubashiru Obasa, committed the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (Amendment) Law to the House Committee on Public Procurement to review the discussed sections for amendment.

The speaker gave the committee two weeks to report to the house. (

