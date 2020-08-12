Kwara state speaker calls for improved security in border communities

By AbdulFatai Beki

Gwanara (Kwara), Aug. 11, 2020 The Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi has urged the Federal Government to improve security in border communities in order to protect lives and property of residents.

Danladi made the appeal on Tuesday at the inauguration of a newly constructed office block for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gwanara border town of Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara.

This, he said, would allow residents in border communities continue to contribute their quotas to the economic growth and development of the country

The Speaker said “the emerging security threats if not nipped in the bud could affect the economic prosperity of the border communities.’’

Danladi said the new NSCDC office in Gwanara border town would curb constant clashes between farmers and herdsmen and minimise criminal activities.

The speaker disclosed the plans of the AbdulRazaq-led Kwara government to establish an international market in Bukuro in Baruten Local Government area.

“This market when established will require optimal security to allow it meet the intended purpose,’’ he said.

Danladi said that another office of the NSCDC would soon to be opened in Ilesha and Okuta in Baruten Local Government Area to complement the existing ones in Kosubosu and Gwanara

The speaker lauded what he described as concerted efforts of sister security agencies in fighting crime in the axis.

He said that the 9th Kwara Assembly had approved substantial amount of money for renovation of some police posts in various parts of the state in the 2020 state’s appropriation bill.

Mr Ale Bello, Commandant of NSCDC in Kwara, said porous border and the clashes between herdsmen and farmers were some of the challenges faced by security agencies in the border area.

The commandant said that the security agencies were all working assiduously to tackle the challenges through collaborative reinforcement.

Bello assured that the Corps would reciprocate the speaker’s gesture and that of Gwanara Emirate by reinforcing its personnel to ensure peace in the area and enable socioeconomic development.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration of the new NSCDC office was attended by several eminent indigenes of the Baruten local government area including the representative of the Emir of Gwanara

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...