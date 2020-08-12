Kwara state records 17 new COVID-19 cases

By Abiodun Esan

Ilorin, Aug. 12, 2020 Kwara has recorded 17 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as at 10.30pm on Tuesday, Aug 11.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Naija247news reports that the state now has a total of 882 confirmed cases of the virus.

According to Ajakaye, out of the 882 confirmed cases, 605 patients have been discharge leaving 257 active cases in the state.

Ajakaye said that 20 deaths were recorded out of the 3,872 people tested for the virus.

He added that 2,971 tested negative for Coronavirus with 19 tests being awaited

