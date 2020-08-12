KOICA supports fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria

By Angela

Abuja, Aug. 12, 2020 Korean Government through its aid agency, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has donated face masks to Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) to support the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

KOICA Country Director, Mr Woochan Chang, in a statement on Wednesday said the donation efforts were geared towards contributing to the Nigerian government efforts in fighting against COVID-19.

Chang noted that the gesture was also to support KOICA’s partners during this challenging period.

“The donation was in line with the ongoing global activities to mark the 2020 World Mask Week (WMW) and the #MaskOnNaija campaign which seeks to motivate everyone to wear a face mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19,’’ he said

Receiving the donation, Dr Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo CEO, PSIN, appreciated KOICA’s kind gesture in remembering its partners during this period.

Obatoyinbo said that the donation would have remarkable impact and compliment the agency’s effort in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria

