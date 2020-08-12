Kaduna Govt, AGRA, CSOs partners to strengthen agriculture budget for 2021

By Sani Idris

Kaduna, Aug. 12, 2020 Kaduna State Government in collaboration with Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Civil Society Organizations and the private sector had begun engagements to strengthen the state’s 2021 budget for the agricultural sector.

Naija247news reports that at the meeting were officials of Fertilizers Producers and Suppliers Association Of Nigeria and Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS).

Also at the meeting was Synergos, a non-profit organization working to reduce global poverty through partnerships with government, businesses, civil society and local communities, among others.

The stakeholders meeting held in Kaduna on Wednesday was a quarterly event aimed at adopting a multi-stakeholder approach to the open governance policy of Kaduna State Government.

The capacity strengthening projects is an avenue for creating an opportunity for the private sector and civil society organisations to present their proposals for inclusion in the 2021 appropriation.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry, Hajiya Halima Lawal, while delivering her remarks, said the key programme components for the 2021 agriclture budget included improvement of agricultural land and water management.

“Others include improved management of other shared

resources, improved agricultural production and productivity, poverty reduction, food security,

nutrition and youth and women participation in agriculture,” she said.

She enjoined the participants to make useful contributions in those areas and other activities that have a direct linkage to supporting farmers in the crops, livestock and value addition activities.

“This collaboration will contribute significantly to the efforts of our able leader, Malam Nasir el-Rufa’i in leading the State to the attainment of food security and economic

diversification”, she said.

Also speaking, the Country Director of Synergos, Mr Victor Adejoh, said the meeting was part of their support to the Kaduna State Ministry of Agriculture in strengthening capacity to implement projects funded by Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

He added that the meeting was to enable the ministry to get updates from key players in the Agric sector and ensure participatory approach towards the 2021 budget preparations.

“We are helping in facilitating this programme to ensure that key priorities and plans of the State Government is achieved.”

He noted the involvement of the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs was to reflect the voices and interests of farmers at the grassroots.

“AGRA support in the programme is also to ensure the Ministry increases the income and improve the livelihood of small holder farmers in the State”, Adejoh said.

