Kaduna Assembly passes law establishing Community and Social Development Agency

By Hassana Yakubu

Kaduna, Aug. 12, 2020 The Kaduna State House of Assembly has passed into law, a bill to substitute the Kaduna state Agency for Community and Social Development law no 16 of 2016.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Isaac Auta, who presided over Wednesday’s plenary, said the law was enacted to improve the social and economic conditions of people at the grassroots through prompt delivery of services geared towards poverty reduction in the state.

Auta also said that the law would enhance the capacity of local people to undertake community projects.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has also passed a law to amend the state Pension Reform Law No. 2 of 2016.

The house has adjourned sitting to August 20, to allow members meet at community level to get input for the ongoing amendment of the state Penal Code Law

