IYD: ActionAid calls for inclusion of youths at all levels in decision making

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Abuja, Aug. 12, 2020 As Nigerian youths join their counterparts across the world to celebrate International Youth Day (IYD), ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has called for inclusion of youths at all levels in decision making for growth and development of the nation.

Mrs Ene Obi, Country Director of the Organisation, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday at an event to commemorate the 2000 IYD with the theme: ” Youth Engagement for Global Action”.

Obi noted that the 62 per cent population of young people in the country, if well utilised could serve as an engine room for development.

“Youths should stand upright for Nigeria, they should occupy where they are, stand up and remain resolute and be hopeful for Nigeria.

” We celebrate Nigerian youths because it’s being quite difficult and we need more planning for our youths. But first is that there is a power of one thinking positively to change a lot of things.

“We need our governments to invest in our youths. If we invest in them, we are not doing them a favour but preparing them as engine room for development of our economy.

“And the only way to achieve the sustainable development goals is to develop people and invest in human capital and in the natural resources we have.

Obi noted that the organisation was doing its little in investing in the youth in the various states, adding that it could only do little while calling on the government at all levels to get involved in the development of the youths.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive, Yiaga Africa, Mr Samson Itodo, called on the youths to engage through environmental protection volunteering to teach as teachers in schools and training people in communities to live a successful life.

Itodo called on the youths to keep tab with the Ministry of Youth Affairs to get to know disbursement of the N75 billions set up for youth investment fund.

He, therefore, appealed to ActionAid to help work for the actualisation and accountability of the fund from the ministry.

Meanwhile, Mr Solomon Adodo, National President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) called on youths to proffer solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

“We must trigger the country with the best solutions that can ignite the economic growth and development of our dear country.

“We need to build a new Nigeria economy for post COVID-19. Few months ago, nobody knows we could produce sanitiser and here we are, the pandemic has created jobs for people.

“Let us begin to think how we can invent and translate all of these challenges into productivity rather than involved in negative act that could destroy our future.”

Earlier, Mr Hamzat Lawal, Chief Executive, Connected Development (CODE) appealed to the youths to drive the solutions locally so that it would translate to global goals.

Also, Rep. Karu Elisha, Member representing Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency noted that the empowerment of youths would go a long way to make youths self-reliant.

Elisha said that the youths needed to reorient themselves on best ways to proffer solutions to the problems of the country while calling on all and sundry to change the value system to foster economic growth and development.

Naija247news reports that the IYD is held every year on Aug. 12 as an awareness Day designated by the UN to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youths.

This year marks its 20 years of the international celebration as the first Youth Day was celebrated on Aug. 12.

