Int’l Youth Day: Enugu Commissioner cautions youth against involvement in social vices

By Nicholas Obisike

Enugu, Aug. 12, 2020 Mr. Manfred Nzekwe, the Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports has called on the youths to stay away from activities that will ruin their future.

Nzekwe made this known in Enugu on Wednesday in a day summit in commemoration of the 2020 International Youth Day, themed; Youth Engagement for Global Action.

The summit was organised by Enugu State Ministry of Youths and Sports in partnership with Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Social Vices (POCACOV).

Addressing the Youths, Nzekwe said that 2020 international Youth Day seeks to put the spotlight on youths engagement at the local, community, national and global levels,” he said.

He said that the state had rolled out programmes to enhance youths employment in the state.

”The present administration is committed towards engagement of youths of the state in driving social innovation, change and participating fully in governance.

“Today, Enugu State is unvelling a giant stride in youth engagement tagged, ” Enugu Youth Rescue Project, captured in our action and implementation plan for 2020 till 2023.

Mr Patrick Okoh, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Leader in the state said that the youths needed to make themselves available to the government.

”Our full participation in politics is needed and it has to come through planning.

”We the youths must stop discrimination among ourselves as it’s being observed between youth organisations and come together for common goal.

”Unless we have synergy between the different youths organizations, we cannot achieve anything in governance as youths,” he said.

In his remarks, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, the POCACOV National Coordinator urged the youths to stay away from hard drugs which enhanced the zeal to social vices.

Amaraizu, who was former Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Enugu State Command, noted that drugs abuse brought challenges to global economy, health and causes sexual and gender violence.

He noted that drug abuse also caused thuggery, involvement in cultism and other vices that hindered youths future.

Mr Arinze Offia, the Special Adviser, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state advised the youths to be creative and not depending on the government employment provision.

“Everybody cannot be in government appointment, civil service jobs at the same time so you can take the advantage of the state SMEs programmes.

He noted that the present administration appointed at least 80 per cent Youths and advised the youths to always visit SMEs office for more information on entrepreneurial programmes.

Mr. Emmanuel Etukudo, a Youth Consultant, Enugu said that the blamed the youth for their failure to make themselves available to government programmmes.

Etukudo posited that the future of any nation laid in the youths hand and urged them to give it the maximum attention with discipline.

The secretary General of Enugu Youth Entrepreneurship Network (EYEN), Mr. Okoro Ikemba presented a Solar Panel Automated Hand Washing Machine he invented.

EYEN gave out a cheque of N100,000 to Mr. Odemena Chukwu from Emene for his first position at the Youth Entterprise Challenge in the state.

