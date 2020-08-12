Insurgency: NAF assures Borno of unrelenting security effort

By Doris Esa

Abuja, Aug. 11, 2020 The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has restated commitment to the restoration of peace and ensuring adequate security in Borno, the Northeast region and the country.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, gave the assurance on Tuesday when Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno visited him in Abuja.

“I want to assure you that NAF, working with other security agencies will continue to do it’s best to ensure that security is restored not only to the northeast, but indeed the entire country,” he said.

Abubakar congratulated the Federal and State Government as well as the people of Borno and the troops for dismantling of the Boko Haram insurgents’ Headquarters at Gwoza in the past years.

He said that the Federal Government saw the need to properly equipped the NAF with 21 aircraft within the last five years.

The Air Chief disclosed that the Service would soon take delivery of 17 additional aircraft from Pakistan, adding that the platforms would add value to the fight against insurgency.

He said the platforms would be deployed to the Northeast and Northwest regions to cover the land marks.

“We will continue to support Borno and other states in the Northeast.

“We will continue to work with other security agencies to protect the sacred value that binds us as a nation.

“The Federal Government is supporting and giving us everything to ensure the Northeast is secured.

“We are working round the clock, using every skill and talents to ensure that the Northeast is secured.

“I assure you once again that we will leave no stone unturned, to free the Northeast from the terrorists,” he said.

Also speaking, Zulum commended NAF for their role in tackling the insurgency and sought for more support from the NAF.

“As Oliver Twist, we won’t be tired of asking for more,” he said, adding that the Service had done a lot to eliminate the insurgents.

Zulum noted that a strong and formidable force was needed to tackle the security challenges in Lake Chad region.

“It is only when it is cleared that the inhabitants can return to their homes,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...