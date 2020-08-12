France to ramp up police checks to ensure masks are worn

Paris, Aug. 12, 2020 France will gradually ramp up police checks to ensure people wear face masks where it is mandatory and respect social distancing amidst a new surge of COVID-19 infections, the government’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

BFM TV showed Gabriel Attal telling journalists while visiting the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

“We’re at a tipping point.

“We’re going to mobilise polices forces to make checks.

“But it’s not the police people should be afraid of they should fear the virus, that lurks and contaminates,” Attal said.

