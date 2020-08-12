Fatokun joins Kwara United from Sunshine Stars

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ilorin, Aug. 11, 2020 Midfielder Jide Fatokun has completed a move to Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin from Sunshine Stars FC of Akure ahead of the 2020/2021 football season.

The 22-year-old sealed the move to Kwara United on Tuesday, after the conclusion of talks with the club management and their head coach, Abdullahi Biffo.

After signing the necessary papers with Kwara United, Fatokun vowed to give his best to the Ilorin-based team next season.

“I am happy joining Kwara United and I want to promise the fans that I’m here to bring success to the club.

“This is the club after my heart and I want to thank everyone for the chance to play for this great team,” Fatokun said.

Before joining Kwara United, Fatokun played in three seasons at Sunshine Stars and was an important player under team head coach Kabiru Dogo last season

