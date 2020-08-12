Eurozone industrial production continues positive trend in June

Frankfurt, Aug. 12, 2020 Industrial companies in the Eurozone on Wednesday continued to recover from the coronavirus crisis, Eurostat said.

Production increased by 9.1 per cent in June compared to the previous month.

Production rates began to increase by 12.4 per cent in May, revised upwards from

Eurostat’s initial figure of 12.3 per cent, after the outbreak of coronavirus caused a serious slump in EU industrial production in March/April.

A year-on-year comparison showed, however, that the crisis continues to impact production rates.

However, compared to the same month in 2019, industrial production declined by 12.3 per cent. In May it declined by a revised 20.4 per cent, down from the initial figure of 20.9 per cent.

The strongest year-on-year slumps were recorded in Portugal, at minus 14.8 per cent, Germany and Spain, which declined by 14.1 per cent, and Italy, at minus 13.7 per cent.

Ireland, on the other hand, recorded an increase of 4.5 per cent compared to 2019.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...