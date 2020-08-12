Edo 2020: Sen. Alimikhena canvasses votes for APC in Edo North

ByJoy Odigie

Agenebode (Edo), Aug. 12, 2020 Sen. Francis Alimikhena (Edo North Senatorial district) on Wednesday, canvassed for votes for Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo 2020 governorship election.

Speaking at an APC campaign rally for Ize-iyamu ahead of the Edo 2020 governorship election, Alimikhena said that the party stood for good governance and development across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He urged people in Edo North to vote for the APC, noting that the party was performing well at the federal level and would perform well at the state level.

“We have a father in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari and he is doing well at the federal level and Edo needs to align with the federal government,” he said.

He noted that the present administration had not done well for people in Edo north by shutting down the College of Agriculture, Agenebode, in the district.

Naija247news reports that the fractional APC Chairman, Edo, retired Col. David Imuse, received some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the zone, who defected to the APC during the campaign.

