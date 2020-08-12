Delta sets tough standards against examination malpractices

By Clara Egbogota

Asaba, Aug. 12, 2020 The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in Delta on Wednesday said it has renewed its avowed determination to eradicate examination malpractice in the state schools.

The Commissioner in charge of the Ministry, Mr Patrick Ukah, said in a statement that the ministry opted for the use of senior officers and a few middle level manpower as Examination Monitors for Senior School Certificate Examinations to curb malpractices.

Ukah said the decision was for the sake of the integrity of the examination monitors, warning that any of them found wanting would be sanctioned appropriately.

He decried past situations where a number of monitors carried out the exercise casually, thereby allowing schools and candidates to perpetrate examination malpractices.

“Examination malpractices in schools had taken a new dimension as new trend had been evolved outside the traditional method.

“But, the ministry will not be deterred in its efforts to ensure that the menace is completely eradicated from our educational system.

“To ensure the success of its determination, Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) in the 25 local government areas will be swapped to other local government areas during the monitoring period.

“All hands must be on deck to achieve this.

“I urge all monitors and all appointed agents to be committed and sincere in the discharge of their duties,” the commissioner said.

Ukah said the state government bore in mind the negative results associated with examination malpractice.

According to him, it had tried to provide the necessary incentives and infrastructure facilities to ensure that quality was improved and examination malpractice was banished from our schools.

