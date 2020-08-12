COVID-19 Lockdown: Lagos Govt. introduces educational programme to aid learning

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

Lagos, Aug. 11, 2020 The Lagos State Government has launched an educational television programme tagged ”The Total Education Show”, to maintain a continuous learning for private and public schools at home due to the COVID-19 Pandemic lockdown.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo , made the disclosure in her office at Alausa, Ikeja on Tuesday.

She said that the programme is an intervention idea of the ministry aimed at enriching the students with educational programmes asides the existing curriculum of daily radio, television and online classes.

“Education is not just about academic subjects alone but inculcating co-curricular activities to engage the students and make learning fun for them,” she said.

Adefisayo said that education is not balanced if it is only concentrated on cognitive development rather than behavioral, entrepreneurial, analytical, experimental and social aspects for improvement of the learner.

“All factors must be encompassed to broaden the horizon of the child,” she added.

According to her, the focus areas of the programme include Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STREAM); Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) and Child Protection Advocacy against Child Abuse.

She said that this medium provides an opportunity for the child to be enlightened and learn other skills.

The commissioner said that the show was being aired on Television Continental (TVC) Entertainment, GOTV Channel 27, every Monday and Thursday at 4:30pm.

She also said that viewers could send their suggestions through SMS/Whatsapp to 08126601889.

In addition, Adefisayo said that children could watch previous episodes of the programme on Education LASG YouTube Page, by searching for “The Total Education Show.

The programme can also be followed with comments on all social media handles of the ministry @lasgeducation .

The education commissioner urged parents to support the state government’s efforts by ensuring that their children had access to the programmes initiated to refresh their minds and prepare them for a greater future.

She reassured that as a responsive government, the virus would be contained and the children would be back at school in due time

