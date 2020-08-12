AKK gas pipeline project will revive construction industry — Expert

By Edith Ike-Eboh

Abuja, Aug. 11, 2020 The Managing Director of Oilserve Ltd. Mr Adegbite Falade, says the Ajaokuta Kaduna Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project will revive the Nigerian construction industry by involving credible subcontractors across the full project scope.

Adegbite disclosed this while speaking at a Webinar on Economics and Investment Opportunities of the AKK gas pipeline project, organised by Valuechain Magazine on Tuesday.

He said the project which could create 5,000 direct jobs during its entire execution time, was key to economic growth of the country.

Naija247news recalls that Oilserve is the lead contractor in the gas pipeline project.

“AKK pipeline project will provide the platform for building the manufacturing sector of the economy, grow the national gross domestic product and boost power generation by 3,600 megawatts.

“It will ultimately commercialise Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources to generate revenue for government,” he said

He urged all stakeholders to seize opportunities presented in the AKK pipeline project, adding that benefits of the project would erase incentives for banditry and insurgency through economic revival of the country.

He added that the 614 kilometre gas pipeline project held immense potential for industrialisation of the country, creation of employment for the Nigerian youth and reversion of deforestation through displacement of firewood as cooking fuel

