YYA sues for peace in Ondo Assembly, condoles with Ogun over Kashamu

By Grace Alegba

Lagos, Aug. 9, 2020 The Yoruba Youth Assembly (YYA) has called for the reinstatement of the suspended deputy minority leader in Ondo State House of Assembly for a lasting peace in the legislature.

YYA, an umbrella body of Yoruba youth groups globally, made the call in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday.

The statement was jointly signed by its President, Mr Olarinde Thomas, the General Secretary, Mr Deji Oso and Mr Nathaniel Oduyemi, Publicity Secretary.

The group called for harmonious relationship in Ondo Assembly to enable the House deliver quality representation ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

YYA described as “illegal” the suspension of Mr Tomide Akinribodo, Deputy Minority Leader of Ondo State House of Assembly.

The group condemned events leading to the suspension of Akinribodo and called for a truce and reversal of the suspension.

“We, therefore, demand for the reversal of the illegal suspension and immediate reinstatement of Hon. Tomide Akinribodo without any further delay in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.

“The Yoruba Youth Assembly as the umbrella body of all Yoruba Youth organisations in Nigeria shall continue to implement its role towards the entrenchment of the principles of justice, fairness and good governance in the Southwest-Nigeria, inclusive of Ondo State.

“Hon. Tomide Akinribodo is a Yoruba Youth and a staunch believer in the Yoruba Youth Project. He has been a hardworking representative and vibrant ambassador of the Yoruba Youth Constituency,” it stated.

The organization appealed to the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr David Oleyelogun, to be a father to all and toe the path of peace and caution.

YYA also appealed to youths in the state to continue to be law abiding and shun all forms of violence ahead of the governorship elections in the state.

“Finally, we wish to acknowledge the hitherto conduct of the youths of Ondo State, while anticipating a peaceful governorship election.

“Equally, we are seizing this moment to appeal further that the youth should shun violence and remain law-abiding in their conduct before, during and after the Ondo governorship election,” YYA said.

The group also commiserated with the government and people of Ogun over the passing of Senator Esho Jinadu also known as Buruji Kashamu.

“Leadership of YYA received the sad news of demise of our leader Senator Esho Jinadu, we condole with the entire people of Ogun State and his family. May Allah forgive his sins and accept his soul to Aljanah,” it stated.

