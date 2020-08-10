Imo Assembly restates commitment to local production through effective legislation

By Victor Nwachukwu

Owerri, Aug. 9, 2020 The Imo House of Assembly has restated its commitment towards the promotion of local manufacturing through effective legislation.

Mr Amara Iwuanyanwu, Deputy Speaker of the House, disclosed this when he visited the Ephraim and Joeana Akwiwu Auto Shop (EJAAS), a vehicle manufacturing plant in Owerri on Sunday.

“Local manufacturing of automobiles and household gadgets is a dream come true and we will not let this dream die. Your labour will not be in vain,” he said.

Iwuanyanwu extolled the management of EJAAS for their hardwork and drive for excellence in fabrication of automobiles.

He gave the assurance that the ninth Imo Assembly would further empower the company by means of relevant laws.

The lawmaker representing Nwangele constituency, described EJAAS as “a hidden treasure” while promising to attract the attention of government at all levels for optimal support.

“The ninth Imo Assembly believes in human capacity development and what I see here is a hidden treasure that we will definitely support as our contribution to the growth of indigenous technology,” he said.

Also speaking, the lawmaker representing Owerri West constituency, Kanayo Onyemaechi pledged his readiness to project the auto plant to the rest of the world.

“To say that I am proud to learn that Imo now has an auto manufacturing firm is an understatement. I am elated, I am gladdened and we will do everything within our constitutional powers to project EJAAS,” he said.

In his response, the EJAAS Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Alex Akwiwu thanked the lawmakers for identifying with the firm and pledged his readiness to work in partnership with government for improved productivity.

Describing the firm as multibrand, he listed its other feats to include the building of electric fences and a solar powered mobile phone charging system with inbuilt WIFI and capacity to charge 100 phones simultaneously.

Others were a remote controlled gate and a mobile kitchen cabinet, equipped with a dish sink, an electric-powered stove and a gas burner.

He added that the firm had undertaken free training of undergraduates and graduates from the field of engineering.

According to him, this was borne out of a desire to grow local content as a way of contributing their quota to the development of Nigeria.

“We will continue to impart practical knowledge of metal fabrication, design and electrical works to the younger generation.

“Our doors are open to assistance from government and individuals so as to enable us achieve optimal productivity and give back to the society,” he said.

One of the trainees, Mr Ugochukwu Kelechi, a graduate of transport management technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) thanked the lawmakers for embarking on what he described as “a talent hunt “.

He expressed willingness to undergo further training at EJAAS with the aim of introducing locally made vehicles to the country’s transport sector in the near future.

