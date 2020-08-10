Ilorin communities appeal to Gov. AbdulRazaq over damaged culvert

By Abiodun Esan

Ilorin, Aug. 9, 2020 Residents of five communities in Pakata area of Ilorin West Local Government area of Kwara have appealed to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to come to their aid and construct the damaged culvert in the area.

They made the appeal on Sunday in Ilorin in a statement jointly signed by Alhaji Ganiyu Mutalib and Alhaji Abdulrahman Solihu, Chairman and Secretary of the communities respectively.

Our correspondent reports that the communities are Alada, Tidibodo, Alomonikun, Abatasunsehin and Maikaara.

According to the statement, the damaged culvert has affected the economic activities of the people of the communities, as the roads had become impassable.

The communities, while stating that they usually took longer routes to connect to other communities, added that anytime it rained, the roads would get flooded and their houses submerged.

The residents also said that erosion had damaged their roads and property, adding that water coming from different parts of the city was usually discharged on their roads as a result of the damaged culvert.

“We are afraid that when the rain starts again, it may be torrential as a result of the long break.

“If the rain starts, our property, buildings and children may be in danger as a result of flooding that may take over our communities.

“We hereby implore you (governor) to urgently come to our aid and rescue us from imminent flooding,” the statement added.

The residents, however, commended the governor for what they called his love for the masses, especially the downtrodden as well as his masses-oriented programmes since his assumption of office.

“On behalf of the entire residents of Alada, Tidibodo, Alomonikun, Abatasunsehin and Maikaara, all in Pakata area of Ilorin, we pray Allah to continue to guide you to take the state to greater heights,” they said

