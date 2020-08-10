Anglican Bishop urges govts to save SMEs from collapse

By Chimezie Anaso

Awka, Aug. 9, 2020 Most Revd Alexander Ibezim, Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Awka has called on the Federal and State Governments to save small and medium enterprises across the country from collapse.

Ibezim made the call in his Charge at the 2020 Awka Anglican Diocesan Synod on Sunday.

Synod is an annual event held to assess the progress of the diocese, review the laws governing each dioceses and enact new ones to address the challenges facing the diocese.

The bishop tasked leaders at various positions of authority to be proactive in their economic policies such that businesses would not go under.

He expressed concern that the hardship occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic and the attendant lockdown had adverse effect on businesses and economy at large.

Ibezim said insecurity was another negative factor affecting investment negativity and urged the security agencies to tackle the menace.

“Nigeria as a nation has enormous potential which would be realised if our leaders choose to be active and just.

“Nigeria, right now, is on the verge of collapse, so many things are not done right.

“The Upper and Lower Houses are not forthcoming with reformative laws and worst still, persons are slaughtered on daily basis by herdsmen and bandits that terrorise the peace of the nation.

“Nigeria, with its population and economic size can attract international investors.

“But the scare of incessant and brutal attacks and other security threats make it almost impossible to have these foreign investors in the country and it in turn affects the growth of Nigerian economy.

“The federal government has to do the needful and save the nation from, insecurity, difficulty and hardship,” he said.

Ibezim called on federal government to support small scale industries as a way of minimizing unemployment rate in Nigeria.

He implored Christians to imbibe the attitude of believing God and fulfilling Gods purpose in their lives.

The event was held at the All Saints’ Anglican Church Amaenyi ” The God of eternal destiny and His Major attributes”.

The Primate of Church of Nigeria and Archbishop of Abuja Province, Most Revd Henry Ndukuba was represented by the Bishop of Ikwo diocese, Rt. Reverend Kenneth Ifemena at the synod.

This year’s synod is the first time the Diocese of Awka is holding the Synod in the city of Awka, outside the Cathedral since it’s inception.

