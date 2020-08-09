Rev Okoye urges Nigerians to return back to God, shun tribalism, other vices

Jessica Onyegbula

Abuja, Aug. 9, 2020 Rev. William Okoye, General Overseer, All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM), on Sunday urged Nigerians to return to God, start doing the right things and shun tribalism, sexualism, and all other social vices.

Okoye, who gave the charge during his Wedding Solemnisation to Toyin Bello, at the ACFM, in Abuja, stressed that God remains the only way and there was no point wasting more time in sin and iniquity.

He said that things happening around us showed that Nigerians had deviated from the part which God created for us.

”The Government should be more responsible. It’s not the lack of capacity but unwillingless to do the right thing. I urge each and everyone of us to continue to pray and hope that God in his infinite mercies will see us through.

”I think we have limited resources because many of our leaders have stolen all our resources. If we still had those resources, we will not suffer what we are currently suffering.

”Unlike other countries, we lack palliatives to give to our people during this pandemic because of our irresponsible past and current leaders who have looted our treasury and subjected our people to needless suffering.

”If this had not happened, we will have been able to cushion the effect of COVID-19. But with the limited resources we have, I believe the present leaders in government are doing their best.

”We must return to God with all our heart and do the right thing and also shun tribalism, sexualism and all other religious vices,” he said.

Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Visitor, Precious Cornerstone University, said that God had turned the sorrow of the Okoye family into joy and their mourning into dancing.

Oke, who said he had known the family for many years now, stressed that the union was indeed orchestrated by God.

The Cleric, who urged the congregation to invite Jesus Christ into their lives and everything will be completed, added that life without christ is meaningless.

The New Bride, Mrs Linda Toyin Bello, who expressed joy and gladness, said that she was so happy to be remarried to Rev. William Okoye.

Toyin stressed that everything happened for a reason and that God had given His approval for the marriage.

”We are all raised individually. If God has said go ahead who are we to say no. It’s not about looking at others or what people will say, it’s about following God’s will,” she said.

