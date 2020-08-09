PDP Congress: Nnamani, others return unopposed in Enugu

By Nicholas Obisike

Enugu, Aug. 8, 2020 Mr Augustine Nnamani has been returned unopposed as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State for another four years.

Nnamani and other members of the party’s executive in the state were returned during the PDP Congress held in the state on Saturday after the first tenure elapsed.

He polled 2,383 votes of the 2,808 votes cast by the delegates at the state congress.

The chairman of the electoral committee, Mr. Ibrahim Umar declared Nnamani and other executives of Enugu State PDP for the next four years.

”For polling the highest vote in this election and with the power conferred on me as the chairman of the electoral committee.

”I, therefore, declare all the executives of PDP returned for the next four years,” Umar said.

Other members of the executives include, Mr Innocent Ezeoha as the Deputy Chairman, Mr. Cletus Akalusi as the Secretary, Mr. Patty Okoh, the Youth Leader and Mrs Vera Ezeugwu as the Women Leader among others.

The Congress was attended by the state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his deputy, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, former Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu and the senator representing Enugu North, Chief Chukwuka Utazi.

Others included members of the Federal House of Representatives from the state and the state Assembly members led by its Speaker, Edward Ubosi, 17 Local Government chairmen and other stakeholders

