NOA urges collaboration of traditional rulers in fight against COVID-19

By Joy Mbachi

Awka, Aug.9, 2020 Mr Charles Nwoji, Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Anambra, has called on traditional rulers in the state to collaborate with relevant agencies in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus in their communities.

Nwoji, who made the call in an interview with Newsmen in Awka on Sunday, said that traditional rulers have influence on their subjects and should use their revered position.

So, it was expected that they educate their subjects on reasons to comply with the government’s directives on issues that borders on Coronavirus.

He said that they should control their cultural festivals, which attract greater numbers of person at once through sound advocacy with a view to reducing the spread of the pandemic among the people.

“If traditional rulers in the 179 communities of Anambra agree to down play the annual cultural festivals of their communities, people would easily get the serious message of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have met with most of the traditional rulers in continuation of their ongoing sensitisation campaign on increased risk, communication and community engagement on COVID-19,’’ he said.

He, however, urged the traditional rulers to partner with the government to fight assiduously to save its people from being infected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nwoji encouraged members of the public to take the fight against the spread of COVID-19 seriously so as to secure a future generation that would maintain a life after the pandemic.

Nwoji said, “Anambra government has done well in its fight against spread of COVID-19.”

He also appealed to the government to do more in stepping up action for testing on the dreaded virus among the public in order to checkmate sharp rise of the virus in the state.

He warned those who do not believe in the existence of COVID-19, saying their doubts was one of the major factors responsible for the spontaneous spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nwoji reassured the people that several medical bodies all over the world are making frantic efforts to produce vaccines for permanent treatment of the virus, urging the public to comply with the government guidelines.

“NOA will not relent in its responsibility until our goal is achieved and the people will know the inherent dangers associated with the virus,’’ he added.

